KDE Plasma 6.0 Planned For Release In Early February
KDE developers are aiming for early February to officially release Plasma 6.0, but a specific date has yet to be determined. February doesn't come as a big surprise with beta releases expected later this year, prior talks about a possible winter release of Plasma 6, and much of the major feature development work around Plasma 6 wrapping up.
Plasma 6.0 gets a release date, sort of.
KDE developers have been making nice progress on their upgrades with Plasdma 6, including some recent changes like double click by default and tap-to-click by default. There is also now support for automatic bug reporting within DrKonqi, icons throughout Plasma now exclusively are supplied by the system-wide icon theme, and there has been a lot of bug fixing.
More details on the current state of KDE Plasma 6 can be found via this status update by prominent KDE developer Nate Graham.