KDE Plasma 6.0 Planned For Release In Early February

As part of a monthly status update concerning Plasma 6 development, KDE developer Nate Graham confirmed that the team is planning to release Plasma 6.0 in February of 2024.

KDE developers are aiming for early February to officially release Plasma 6.0, but a specific date has yet to be determined. February doesn't come as a big surprise with beta releases expected later this year, prior talks about a possible winter release of Plasma 6, and much of the major feature development work around Plasma 6 wrapping up.


Plasma 6.0 gets a release date, sort of.


KDE developers have been making nice progress on their upgrades with Plasdma 6, including some recent changes like double click by default and tap-to-click by default. There is also now support for automatic bug reporting within DrKonqi, icons throughout Plasma now exclusively are supplied by the system-wide icon theme, and there has been a lot of bug fixing.

More details on the current state of KDE Plasma 6 can be found via this status update by prominent KDE developer Nate Graham.
