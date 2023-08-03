KDE Plasma 6 Development Progressing Well, Plasma 6 Beta Possible In A Few Months

Prominent KDE developer Nate Graham has published a lengthy blog post outlining the current state of the Plasma 6 desktop, what code porting work has wrapped up, and what major tasks remain before Plasma 6.0 can advance onto its beta and then release phase.

Most code porting tasks for Plasma 6.0 have now been wrapped up. All usage of Plasma SVG elements have been converted to KSvg, everything is now using Kirigami colors and Units, improving and modernizing various APIs, and various KCM porting.

The only major porting task left is porting everything away from DataEngines. Once moving off DataEngines is complete, KDE developers will move onto feature-focused work and polishing up Plasma 6.0 for its debut in the months ahead.

Plasma 6.0 development screenshot


Nate Graham did share a screenshot of the current Plasma 6 appearance on his desktop. Much of Plasma 6 closely resembles Plasma 5 but with some subtle differences around icons and other changes from all the code work.

Nate Graham notes there is probably two to three months before KDE Plasma 6.0 betas and code branching can begin. Plasma 6.0 has been talked about previously for likely release around the end of the calendar year or in the early months of 2024.

More details as to the current state of KDE Plasma 6 via Nate's blog.
