KDE Neon Experimental Lets You Run Plasma 6 With KF6 Apps Today

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 August 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT. 15 Comments
KDE
With KDE Plasma 6 development going well and a beta potentially in a few months, the KDE Neon Linux distribution crew has created a new archive with the latest Plasma 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 components to help developers and enthusiasts in testing out this leading-edge open-source desktop code.

The new KDE Neon Experimental was announced today for having experimental builds with pre-alpha KDE Frameworks 6 applications and the Plasma 6 desktop code. A new package called neon-settings-experimental has been added for KDE Neon users that point to this new archive.

More details on the new KDE Neon Experimental archive and steps for enabling this Plasma 6 / KF6 testing grounds can be found via the neon.kde.org blog. Here's a screenshot from the KDE Neon team of the current experimental desktop build:

Plasma 6 KDE Neon Experimental


Given the communications that the KDE Plasma 6 betas will likely begin in 2~3 months, it's looking like the first stable KDE Plasma 6.0 stable release will likely occur at some point in H1'2024 if all goes well. Of course, the development targets are still subject to change.
