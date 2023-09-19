Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fedora 40 Eyes Dropping GNOME X11 Session Support
Fedora developers are discussing dropping the X11 session for GNOME, in addition to the already laid out plans for shipping KDE Plasma 6.0 as Wayland only.
As part of the proposal for dropping the GNOME X11 session:
"Wayland has been our default session for a long time and has matured considerably. At the same time, the X11 session isn't getting the testing it needs, and is an additional resource burden."
In that ticket it's also been suggested that for GNOME 46 all the bits will be into place for being able to compile Mutter and related components without X11 session support. There still are some bits left to be finished for allowing Wayland-only GNOME desktop session builds.
The proposal still needs to be acted upon by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) but if all the upstream GNOME bits fall into shape for allowing X11 session support to be compiled out and given the direction of the KDE Plasma support, there's good chances that Fedora Workstation 40 will ship with only Wayland session support.