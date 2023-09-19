Fedora 40 Eyes Dropping GNOME X11 Session Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 19 September 2023 at 06:21 AM EDT. 30 Comments
FEDORA
In addition to Fedora 40 planning to ship KDE Plasma 6.0 and without any X11 session support, Fedora stakeholders are also looking at shipping GNOME for the Fedora Workstation 40 release without any X11 session support.

Fedora developers are discussing dropping the X11 session for GNOME, in addition to the already laid out plans for shipping KDE Plasma 6.0 as Wayland only.

As part of the proposal for dropping the GNOME X11 session:
"Wayland has been our default session for a long time and has matured considerably. At the same time, the X11 session isn't getting the testing it needs, and is an additional resource burden."

In that ticket it's also been suggested that for GNOME 46 all the bits will be into place for being able to compile Mutter and related components without X11 session support. There still are some bits left to be finished for allowing Wayland-only GNOME desktop session builds.

Fedora no X11 session?


The proposal still needs to be acted upon by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) but if all the upstream GNOME bits fall into shape for allowing X11 session support to be compiled out and given the direction of the KDE Plasma support, there's good chances that Fedora Workstation 40 will ship with only Wayland session support.
30 Comments
Related News
Fedora 40 Looks To Offer KDE Plasma 6 Desktop, Drop The KDE X11 Session
Thunderbird 115 Will Be Rolling Out To Fedora Users
Fedora Workstation 39 Planning To Drop Custom Qt Theming
Upgraded GNU Compiler Toolchain Approved For Fedora 39
Fedora Asahi Remix Coming For Fedora Linux On Apple Silicon Hardware
DNF5 Isn't Ready For Fedora 39 - Now Delayed To Fedora 41
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
GCC Preparing To Introduce "-fhardened" Security Hardening Option
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Shown Running On Valve's Steam Deck
Ubuntu 23.04 & 22.04.3 Installs Haven't Been Following Their Own Security Best Practices
SteamOS 3.5 Rolls Out In Preview On The Steam Deck With Many New Features
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches