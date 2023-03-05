Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNOME 44 Mutter Adds fractional_scale_v1 Wayland Support
The fractional_scale_v1 protocol is used for communicating preferred fractional scales to surfaces and with the wp_viewport protocol can be used to render surfaces at fractional scales. This new Wayland protocol for fractional scaling was merged to Wayland-Protocols last April.
This saw KDE Plasma supporting Wayland fractional scaling using the new protocol, Sway and wlroots supporting it too, and now ahead of this month's GNOME 44 release is fractional_scale_v1 support in Mutter.
This merge request had been open and in the works for ten months while was finally merged on Saturday evening. This joins other last-minute GNOME 44 work like Mutter experimental HDR modes and dropping the last GTK3 dependencies in Mutter and the GNOME Shell.