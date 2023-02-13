Sway & wl-roots Land Support For Wayland Fractional Scaling

Back in November Wayland Protocols 1.31 released and was headlined by a new extension to handle fractional scaling. The latest Wayland compositor adding support for fractional scaling is now the popular i3-inspired Sway compositor as well as the wl-roots library used by it and other compositors.

The wp-fractional-scale-v1 protocol allows for clients to communicate fractional scaling of surfaces with the compositor. Paired with the wp_viewport protocol can be used for providing a nice fractional scaling implementation with more precision compared to existing integer-based scaling.

Wayland fractional scaling protocol extension


KDE KWin landed support shortly after the v1.31 spec launch along with other compositors seeing the support. There had been experimental Sway patches early on while in the past few days the support was finally merged.

Merged to the wl-roots code was wp-fractional-scale-v1 support after all of its TODO items were addressed. This code originates from ten months ago back when the Wayland protocol extension was being drafted.

Following the wl-roots code landing, the Sway compositor merged its fractional scaling support.


So for Sway's next release the fractional scaling support is ready to shine!
