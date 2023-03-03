GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
The GNOME Shell and the Mutter compositor have completed their migration off GTK3.
With this merge the X11 display code has moved away from GTK3 and GTK3 is also dropped as a dependency from the Mutter library/executable.
Also merged minutes ago was this GNOME-Shell MR that moves away from GTK3. GNOME Shell now depends just on GNOME-Desktop-4 / GTK4. The hard GTK3 dependency has been dropped while now just having a soft GTK4 runtime linking one.
There still are some applications depending on GTK3 that haven't yet been ported to GTK4 (and let's not forget about the other independent GTK2 projects still out there...) but it's nice seeing GNOME Shell and Mutter move off GTK3 in time for this month's GNOME 44 release.
23 Comments