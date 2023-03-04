GNOME's Mutter Lands Experimental Code For HDR Modes

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 4 March 2023 at 07:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME
Yesterday saw GNOME Shell and Mutter drop the last of their GTK3 dependence while today there is another interesting change to mention on the Mutter compositor side... An experimental option for enabling some HDR modes with supported high dynamic range displays.

Merged today was the MR by Sebastian Wick to add an experimental development tool for HDR modes. Right now it amounts to an experimental on/off switch for PQ and Rec2020 formats with displays supporting them. The intention is that in the future this "experimental_hdr" option should also toggle TF, Colorspace, and HDR metadata support too around the high dynamic range desktop support.

Mutter experimental HDR MR


This "experimental_hdr" option is only intended right now for testing purposes with HDR displays. More details via this merge request. This experimental option was merged to Mutter Git ahead of the GNOME 44 desktop release later this month.

This comes ahead of Red Hat's HDR/display hackfest taking place next month in the Czech Republic. In particular Red Hat has been a driving force for trying to see GNOME HDR support and for the Linux desktop at large to hopefully finally come together this year with Linux trailing behind Windows and macOS when it comes to high dynamic range support.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
GNOME's Mutter Drops Legacy OpenGL Driver Support
Ubuntu 23.04 & Debian Prepare For Updated GNOME Triple Buffering Optimization
GNOME Shell & Mutter 44 Beta Released With Many Changes
GNOME's Mutter Lands Implicit Grabbing In Clutter To Enhance Gesture Handling
GTK5 Development Likely To Heat Up Following GTK 4.12
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards
Wine Wayland Driver Takes Another Step Closer To Mainline
FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements
KDE Plasma Development Branch Switches To Qt6-Only