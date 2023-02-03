Red Hat's Display/HDR Hackfest Scheduled For April

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 3 February 2023 at 06:39 AM EST. 6 Comments
As mentioned a few weeks back, Red Hat has been working to arrange a developer "hackfest" to further work out plans and development around HDR display support on the Linux desktop. They are aiming to bring together graphics driver developers, desktop developers, and other Linux stakeholders -- including possibly the likes of Valve -- to work out planning of high dynamic range monitor support over the next year or two for the Linux desktop. That Red Hat HDR hackfest has now been organized to happen in late April.

This Red Hat hackfest will be focused not only on display HDR capabilities but also variable rate refresh (VRR) and other new GPU/monitor technologies of relevance to the Linux desktop. The hope is to bring together all relevant parties from hardware vendors and driver developers as well as GNOME developers and those working on other levels of the stack. Ideally they will be able to hash out common APIs face-to-face during the hackfest and more easily work out other details.

This Display/HDR Hackfest has now been announced for happening from 24 April to 26 April in Brno, Czech Republic.

There is a Fedora post with the basic details of the event. The tentative attendance list and other details on this April hackfest can be found via the GNOME Wiki. Besides Red Hat engineers confirmed so far for attending, Canonical desktop engineer Marco Trevisan also will be there for (so far) some cross-distribution input as well from the Ubuntu side.
