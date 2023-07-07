Fedora 39 Aims For A Colored Bash Prompt

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 7 July 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT. 9 Comments
FEDORA
In addition to Fedora 39 aiming to use the Anaconda WebUI for Fedora Workstation, shipping the latest and greatest open-source compiler toolchain components, enhance Linux gaming compatibility, eliminate Flathub filtering, and dozens of other improvements, there are also plans for a more mundane change: a colored bash prompt.

Fedora has tended to use a monochrome default shell prompt but for Fedora 39 Red Hat's Jens Petersen is trying to drive forward a shift to a colored bash prompt, just as many other Linux distributions engage by default. Yes, it's actually a feature in 2023 and is currently undergoing the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) review process.
For a long time the Fedora default shell prompt has been monochrome, which makes it difficult to find shell prompt commands between long command outputs when scrolling through terminal shell output. This Change introduces a simple default colored shell prompt, which users can also easily theme themselves.
...
There seems to be a general desire to have a colored prompt like other popular distros, which commonly use green etc, though some concerns were raised about colorblind users. However given that the original prompt was black & white, and the new one while colored will still be essentially monochromatic, it should be less of a problem and users will easily be able to turn off or change any color introduced.
...
Fedora will have a more modern and distinct default shell prompt.

For those passionate about bash coloring, all the details can be found in this Fedora change proposal.

Fedora 37


At least the default colored bash prompt proposal for Fedora 39 should be much less contentious than the privacy-minded telemetry plans for Fedora 40.
