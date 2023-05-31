Fedora 39 To Raise Its vm.max_map_count To Satisfy Some Steam Play Games

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 31 May 2023 at 01:19 PM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA
There's been a proposal in the works for Fedora 39 to raise its default vm.max_map_count in order to satisfy some Windows games running on Linux via Valve's Steam Play. A revised proposal has now been approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.

Up to this point Fedora has used the default vm.max_map_count value of 65,530 while Valve's Steam OS uses a value of 2147483642 (MAX_INT - 5). Most software works just fine with the limit of the maximum number of memory maps for a process at 65k, but some Windows games like DayZ, Hogwarts Legacy, and Counter-Strike 2 need more than that for running gracefully under Steam Play.

Originally the Fedora 39 proposal was also to use a max memory map count of 2147483642, but there were concerns raised if it's too high that the kernel could be overloaded with too many mappings and in turn lead the out-of-memory handler to terminate other processes.

Fedora sysctl


At this week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, they agreed to trying a value of 1,048,576 that is much higher than the current default while not as large as the SteamOS default. In any event this higher limit of vm.max_map_count should be enough to satisfy the current Windows games on Steam Play that can't get by with the lower limit.

The approval does note though that a revert will happen if any serious, practical exploits are discovered from the heightened max_map_count limit. Those wishing to easily test it themselves can do so via sudo sysctl -w vm.max_map_count=1048576.
2 Comments
Related News
Fedora Onyx To Become An Official Fedora Linux Immutable Variant
Fedora Developers Discuss An Idea For Using U-Boot On x86 BIOS Systems
Fedora To Further Evaluate vm.max_map_count Tuning For Better Linux Gaming Experience
Fedora 39 Looks To Ship mkosi-initrd As A Modern Alternative To Dracut
Fedora Onyx Aims To Be A New Fedora Linux Immutable Variant
Fedora 39 Wants To Ensure Your ESP Is Big Enough
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
Podman Desktop 1.0 Released As An Alternative To Docker Desktop
Intel Arc Graphics A750/A770 Quick Linux Competition With The Radeon RX 7600
Linux Patches Improve VM Guest Performance When The Host Encounters Memory Pressure
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade