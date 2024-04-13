Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
Red Hat engineer Miro Hrončok laid out the change proposal for compiling Fedora 41's Python package using -O3 rather than -O2. This matches upstream Python's release builds going for -O3 while -O2 is just used on Fedora per the distribution's default mandate.
By using -O3 rather than -O2, the Fedora Python package was found to deliver 1.04x the performance overall but in some particular micro-benchmarks was as much as 1.08~1.16x the -O2 performance.
The only possible downside expressed so far is the possibility of a slightly larger Python package but the disk space increase using the -O3 optimization level should be less than 2%.
Overall it's a sane change for bettering the Python performance on Fedora. This F41 change proposal still needs to clear the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) but those interested in the current plans can find them via the Fedora Wiki.