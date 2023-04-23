Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fedora 39 Looks To Boost vm.max_map_count To Help Windows Games With Steam Play
The vm.max_map_count sysctl value controls the operating system limits on the maximum number of memory map (mmap) areas that a process can have. While Fedora's default of 65,530 for vm.max_map_count matches that of many other OS defaults, SteamOS Ships with a value of 2147483642 (MAX_INT - 5).
Most software doesn't use too many mmaps that the 65k default is suitably for the vast majority of user-space software out there. But in particular for a few Windows games running on Linux via Steam Play (Proton), that limit can actually be exceeded. Among the known games needing a higher memory map limit are DayZ, Hogwarts Legacy, Counter Strike 2, and others.
A Fedora 39 change proposal has been filed and still needs to undergo the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) review. The proposal is on lifting that vm.max_map_count limit to enhance compatibility with Windows games via Wine / Steam.
Thankfully it's super easy adjusting the vm.max_map_count value anyhow, so interested Linux gamers running Fedora can easily do so with a command such as sudo sysctl -w vm.max_map_count=2147483642.