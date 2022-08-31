Archinstall 2.5-rc1 For Easily Installing Arch Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 31 August 2022 at 05:38 AM EDT. 7 Comments
A new release of Archinstall, an easy-to-use, text-based Arch Linux installer, is on the way.

Archinstall 2.5-rc1 was released yesterday in preparation for this next release. This updated installer now optionally allows a configurable number of parallel downloads to happen from Arch Linux mirrors to speed things up. There is also UI refinements and a variety of other enhancements for this quick and easy Arch Linux installer.

- Improved Btrfs sub-volume definitions.

- Setting better and more sane default file permissions on logs and configurations.

- A new advanced option allows for setting the number of parallel downloads to happen simultaneously. The option is being discouraged because it puts extra strain on Arch Linux mirrors.

- Improved UI functionality.

- Password strength checks are now less intrusive.

- Improved many translations as well as adding some new languages.

- Various bug fixes.

More details on the updated Arch Linux installer via GitHub.
