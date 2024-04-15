Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Archinstall 2.8 Further Refines The Easy Arch Linux Installation Experience
Archinstall 2.8 mostly comes down to a bug fix release but has a few notable changes over prior versions. Archinstall 2.8 increases the EFI System Partition (ESP) size to 1GB rather than 512MB, fixes Btrfs mount options handling, fixes enabling of Arch Linux testing repositories, fixing custom mirror handling for Pacman, and adding a number of other bug fixes. Plus there is documentation updates as well as various translation updates.
Downloads and more details on Archinstall 2.8 can be found via GitHub.
In other Arch Linux news, the 2024 election results were posted today. Levente "anthraxx" Polyák ran unopposed and is thus serving another term as the Arch Linux project leader.