Archinstall 2.8 Further Refines The Easy Arch Linux Installation Experience

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 15 April 2024 at 06:32 AM EDT. 18 Comments
Archinstall 2.8 is out today as the latest update to this easy-to-use, text-based Arch Linux installer that makes it much faster deploying this popular Linux distribution.

Archinstall 2.8 mostly comes down to a bug fix release but has a few notable changes over prior versions. Archinstall 2.8 increases the EFI System Partition (ESP) size to 1GB rather than 512MB, fixes Btrfs mount options handling, fixes enabling of Arch Linux testing repositories, fixing custom mirror handling for Pacman, and adding a number of other bug fixes. Plus there is documentation updates as well as various translation updates.

archinstall TUI picture


Downloads and more details on Archinstall 2.8 can be found via GitHub.

In other Arch Linux news, the 2024 election results were posted today. Levente "anthraxx" Polyák ran unopposed and is thus serving another term as the Arch Linux project leader.
