CachyOS Rolls Out Zen 4 Optimized Repository For Maximizing Zen 4 & Zen 5 Performance
The Zen 4 optimized repository will automatically be enabled at install-time when encountering AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 processors. The Zen 4 optimized repository makes use of the "znver4" compiler target for enabling all of the extra AVX-512 instructions and other CPU instructions on top of the base x86-64-v4 target like RDPID, RDRND, RDSEED, GFNI, and others.
CachyOS has already provided optimized repositories for various x86-64 micro-architecture feature levels while given the popularity of AMD Zen 4 processors from mobile and desktop to server, it's great seeing them provide znver4 tuned binaries now too.
CachyOS with their kernel now also patches in AMD Core Performance Boost support. That AMD P-State driver support for CPB is being upstreamed in Linux 6.11 while for now it's being carried by the CachyOS kernel as extra patches.
Some other recent CachyOS updates include adding a GUI to manage the sched-ext scheduler within their Kernel Manager, user-space kernel same-page merging has been dropped, updated Calamares installer, and preparing to rollout the Linux 6.10 kernel.
More details on the new AMD Zen 4 repository and other CachyOS changes via CachyOS.org.