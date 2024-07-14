CachyOS Rolls Out Zen 4 Optimized Repository For Maximizing Zen 4 & Zen 5 Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 14 July 2024 at 11:16 AM EDT. 8 Comments
ARCH LINUX
Arch Linux based CachyOS has released their "July 2024" release that also introduces an AMD Zen 4 optimized repository that caters to current Ryzen 7000/8000 and EPYC 4004/8004/9004 (Zen 4) procssors and upcoming Zen 5 processors.

The Zen 4 optimized repository will automatically be enabled at install-time when encountering AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 processors. The Zen 4 optimized repository makes use of the "znver4" compiler target for enabling all of the extra AVX-512 instructions and other CPU instructions on top of the base x86-64-v4 target like RDPID, RDRND, RDSEED, GFNI, and others.

CachyOS has already provided optimized repositories for various x86-64 micro-architecture feature levels while given the popularity of AMD Zen 4 processors from mobile and desktop to server, it's great seeing them provide znver4 tuned binaries now too.

CachyOS desktop
Arch Linux CachyOS Benchmarks Of x86-64-v3 & x86-64-v4 Repositories


CachyOS with their kernel now also patches in AMD Core Performance Boost support. That AMD P-State driver support for CPB is being upstreamed in Linux 6.11 while for now it's being carried by the CachyOS kernel as extra patches.

AMD Zen 4 processors


Some other recent CachyOS updates include adding a GUI to manage the sched-ext scheduler within their Kernel Manager, user-space kernel same-page merging has been dropped, updated Calamares installer, and preparing to rollout the Linux 6.10 kernel.

More details on the new AMD Zen 4 repository and other CachyOS changes via CachyOS.org.
8 Comments
Related News
Arch Linux Installer "Archinstall" 2.8.1 Adds Experimental LVM Support
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Adds Bcachefs Installer Support
Archinstall 2.8 Further Refines The Easy Arch Linux Installation Experience
Arch Linux Increasing Its vm.max_map_count To Help Steam Play Games & Other Software
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.1 Released With Cache Server Support
Arch-Based Endeavour OS Updates ISO With Linux 6.7 Kernel, Mesa 23.3.3
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
GNOME's Key Rack & Phosh Mobile Wayland Shell See New Releases
KDE Plasma 6.2 To Support libinput's Auto-Scrolling Feature
AMD Has A Crucial Linux Optimization Coming To Lower Power Use During Video Playback
AMD Provides Updated Zen 1/2/3/4 CPU Microcode For Linux Users
Direct3D 8 Support "D8VK" Merged Into DXVK