Arch Linux Installer "Archinstall" 2.8.1 Adds Experimental LVM Support
Archinstall makes it easy to get an Arch Linux deployment going in a matter of minutes regardless of whether wanting a server setup or a desktop environment of your choosing. The newest feature of Archinstall 2.8.1 is adding experimental Logical Volume Manager (LVM) support. When setting up a default partitioning layout, LVM can now be selected and follows the DM-CRYPT recommendations and allows for optionally opting into LVM on LUKS or LUKS on LVM.
Further improvements to the LVM support in Archinstall are planned like allowing a manual LVM configuration, cleaning up the CLI menu/options, and other features. Daniel Girtler worked on this LVM support for Archinstall with more details available from this merge:
Archinstall 2.8.1 also has locale fixes, code refactoring, and a variety of fixes.
More details on this updated Arch Linux installer release via GitHub.