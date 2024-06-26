Arch Linux Installer "Archinstall" 2.8.1 Adds Experimental LVM Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 26 June 2024 at 11:47 AM EDT. 2 Comments
ARCH LINUX
Archinstall 2.8.1 is now available for the newest version of this easy-to-use, command-line driven installer for the Arch Linux operating system.

Archinstall makes it easy to get an Arch Linux deployment going in a matter of minutes regardless of whether wanting a server setup or a desktop environment of your choosing. The newest feature of Archinstall 2.8.1 is adding experimental Logical Volume Manager (LVM) support. When setting up a default partitioning layout, LVM can now be selected and follows the DM-CRYPT recommendations and allows for optionally opting into LVM on LUKS or LUKS on LVM.

Further improvements to the LVM support in Archinstall are planned like allowing a manual LVM configuration, cleaning up the CLI menu/options, and other features. Daniel Girtler worked on this LVM support for Archinstall with more details available from this merge:

Archinstall LVM shown from pull request


Archinstall 2.8.1 also has locale fixes, code refactoring, and a variety of fixes.

More details on this updated Arch Linux installer release via GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Adds Bcachefs Installer Support
Archinstall 2.8 Further Refines The Easy Arch Linux Installation Experience
Arch Linux Increasing Its vm.max_map_count To Help Steam Play Games & Other Software
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.1 Released With Cache Server Support
Arch-Based Endeavour OS Updates ISO With Linux 6.7 Kernel, Mesa 23.3.3
Arch Linux Will Now Use Dbus-Broker As Its Default D-Bus Daemon
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Longtime Linux Wireless Developer Passes Away
Ubuntu 24.10 Now Defaults To Wayland On NVIDIA
Blumenkrantz "Massively Improves" Mesa's glReadPixels Performance With 7 Lines Of Code
Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics
Linus Torvalds Demotes "FORCE_NR_CPUS" Embedded Linux Option To Avoid Confusion
Fedora 41 Hopes The GIMP 3.0 Photoshop Alternative Will Be Ready To Shine
GNOME Shell Accent Color Support Merged For GNOME 47