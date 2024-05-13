Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Adds Bcachefs Installer Support
Bcachefs was just added to the Linux 6.8 kernel and continues to be refined in an admittedly experimental state. It's been fairing well after early bugs were addressed. For those excited by this next-generation, copy-on-write open-source file-system CachyOS with its installer now allows using it. One of the main updates for CachyOS May 2024 is allowing the Bcachefs file-system to be used by the installer for the root installation.
CachyOS with its May update also added an AI SDK to help with local AI support -- currently limited to those using NVIDIA CUDA but AMD ROCm is planned in the next iteration.
CachyOS is also toying with an experimental handheld edition of the operating system for Valve's Steam Deck and other gaming handheld type devices. CachyOS has also tested this handheld version on the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion GO, and MSI Claw.
Downloads and more details on this month's CachyOS update via CachyOS.org.