Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Adds Bcachefs Installer Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 13 May 2024 at 01:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
ARCH LINUX
Arch Linux derived CachyOS is known for its aggressive performance optimizations and running well on modern hardware. It's also leading when it comes to adopting other new Linux/open-source features. With this weekend's May 2024 ISO update, CachyOS has rolled out initial support for installing to a root file-system based on Bcachefs.

Bcachefs was just added to the Linux 6.8 kernel and continues to be refined in an admittedly experimental state. It's been fairing well after early bugs were addressed. For those excited by this next-generation, copy-on-write open-source file-system CachyOS with its installer now allows using it. One of the main updates for CachyOS May 2024 is allowing the Bcachefs file-system to be used by the installer for the root installation.

CachyOS Linux installation


CachyOS with its May update also added an AI SDK to help with local AI support -- currently limited to those using NVIDIA CUDA but AMD ROCm is planned in the next iteration.

CachyOS is also toying with an experimental handheld edition of the operating system for Valve's Steam Deck and other gaming handheld type devices. CachyOS has also tested this handheld version on the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion GO, and MSI Claw.

Downloads and more details on this month's CachyOS update via CachyOS.org.
3 Comments
Related News
Archinstall 2.8 Further Refines The Easy Arch Linux Installation Experience
Arch Linux Increasing Its vm.max_map_count To Help Steam Play Games & Other Software
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.1 Released With Cache Server Support
Arch-Based Endeavour OS Updates ISO With Linux 6.7 Kernel, Mesa 23.3.3
Arch Linux Will Now Use Dbus-Broker As Its Default D-Bus Daemon
Manjaro 23.1 Released With Linux 6.6 LTS, Pipewire 1.0 & Desktop Updates
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
NetBSD On The State & Future Of X.Org/X11
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux
Valve Working On Explicit Sync Support For "NVK" NVIDIA Vulkan Driver
GNOME Shell's Layout Being Improved For Smaller Displays
Zed Code Editor Making Progress On Linux Support
GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k