Archinstall 3.0 Overhauls The Text-Based Arch Linux Installer
Archinstall is the convenient text/CLI-based installer for Arch Linux that allows getting the Linux distribution easily installed in a matter of minutes. Released today is Archinstall 3.0 that overhauls the Arch Linux installer with now using the curses library for rendering of the text interface.
Archinstall 3.0 has switched over to using the curses library for rendering of the text user interface. By leveraging the common curses library allows for more complex layouts and other features while providing a familiar look and feel. Here are some screenshots from that pull request that landed the new TUI:
Archinstall 3.0 also brings various code quality improvements, fixes, and other enhancements but most significant with Archinstall 3.0 is indeed the new text user interface.
Downloads and more details on Archinstall 3.0 for installing Arch Linux via GitHub.
