CachyOS Explores Optimizing Its Kernel With AutoFDO

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 4 November 2024 at 05:55 AM EST. 5 Comments
ARCH LINUX
CachyOS continues to be a fascinating Arch Linux based distribution that pushes the boundaries of out-of-the-box performance with a variety of patches, optimization techniques, specialized package builds, and more. One of the latest areas they are exploring is making use of AutoFDO for their kernel builds.

CachyOS developers are exploring the use of Automatic Feedback Directed Optimizations (AutoFDO) for enhancing the performance of their kernel builds. Like PGO and select other compilation techniques, AutoFDO still relies on a two part compilation process and the need to be able to collect an accurate use profile for guiding the compiler optimizations.

CachyOS benchmarks show some wins to performance with an AutoFDO'ed kernel build. There were nice speed-ups for Y-Cruncher and minor wins in other workloads.

CachyOS desktop


CachyOS developers are also exploring the use of Propeller for further optimizing their kernel build along with the LLVM BOLT binary layout optimizer.

Those wanting to learn more about the CachyOS compiler optimizations being pursued for their kernel builds can see the CachyOS blog for all the details.
