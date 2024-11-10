Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Pulls In THP Shrinker & AMD Cache Optimizer

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 10 November 2024
ARCH LINUX
The Arch Linux based CachyOS Linux distribution has issued its November 2024 media refresh. Notable this time are pulling a few performance-related patches into its kernel build.

CachyOS has pulled in the Transparent Hugepages (THP) Shrinker, which is slated for introduction in Linux 6.13. The THP Shrinker can enable splitting hugepages earlier for reducing memory use in transparent hugepages scenarios.

CachyOS is also carrying the AMD Cache Optimizer driver patches as part of its kernel build for AMD 3D V-Cache enabled processors where only select CCDs have the larger cache access. The AMD Cache Optimizer driver allows for the user to communicate their cache vs. frequency preferences.

The CachyOS kernel has also back-ported some AMD P-State driver fixes, now opts for automatically disabling the NVIDIA GPU System Processor (GSP) firmware when using the closed-source driver, picking up the Optical-Flow patches for the Proton CachyOS code, and a variety of other improvements.

CachyOS desktop


Following the recent CachyOS AutoFDO testing, there is also now a "linux-cachyos-autofdo" package for enabling an experimental AutoFDO-optimized Linux kernel image. There is also improved ASUS ROG Ally X handheld support in this release along with other hardware updates.

Downloads and more details on this month's CachyOS release via CachyOS.org.
