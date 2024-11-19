Arch Linux Working To Affirm Its Package Sources Under A BSD Zero Clause License

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 19 November 2024 at 06:13 AM EST. 9 Comments
ARCH LINUX
Arch Linux package sources with its PKGBUILD files and similar have lacked carrying a clear license. Arch Linux developers have been working to come together to allow all Arch Linux package sources to be licensed under a BSD zero-clause "BSD0" license.

This week Arch Linux developers are trying to reach out to all package contributors to affirm their support for acknowledging a BSD zero-clause license for their packaging files.In the event any contributors do not agree, they will try to find a solution -- including potentially the need to rewrite PKGBUILD files.

The license of Arch Linux package sources has been discussed for the past few months with this RFC given the lack of clear package source licensing guidelines to this point. This joins other Linux distributions using either MIT or bSD licenses to cover their packaging sources/scripts.

More details for those interested in this ongoing work to certify all Arch Linux package sources under a zero-clause BSD license can be found via ArchLinux.org.
