Upstream Linux 6.11 Makes It Easy To Build A Pacman Kernel Package For Arch Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 23 July 2024 at 08:19 PM EDT. Add A Comment
ARCH LINUX
The upstream Linux 6.11 kernel is making it easier to build a Pacman package of the kernel for use on Arch Linux and other Arch derived distributions relying on Pacman.

Merged to the mainline Linux Git codebase is support for the "make pacman-pkg" target for generating a Pacman package of the kernel for use on Arch Linux and its derivatives.

The work was led by Linux developer Thomas Weißschuh to make it easier to build a Pacman package of the kernel from the upstream sources. With the "make pacman-pkg" build its possible to create native packages from the kernel tree with the package properly configuring the initramfs generation and bootloader configuration, better uninstall handling, and new user-space API headers can be installed without any manual tasks. The generated PKGBUILD file for the kernel is modified from the downstream Arch Linux "linux" kernel package.

make pacman-pkg


This "make pacman-pkg" support for the Linux kernel has been through a number of rounds of review but now ready for the mainline kernel.

The support was merged as part of the Kbuild updates for Linux 6.11. That pull request also removed the tristate choice from the Kconfig file, warning fixes for RPM package builds, and various other updates.
Add A Comment
Related News
CachyOS Rolls Out Zen 4 Optimized Repository For Maximizing Zen 4 & Zen 5 Performance
Arch Linux Installer "Archinstall" 2.8.1 Adds Experimental LVM Support
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Adds Bcachefs Installer Support
Archinstall 2.8 Further Refines The Easy Arch Linux Installation Experience
Arch Linux Increasing Its vm.max_map_count To Help Steam Play Games & Other Software
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.1 Released With Cache Server Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
AMD Unified AI Software Stack Has The Potential To Be A Very Big Deal