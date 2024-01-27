Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Arch-Based Endeavour OS Updates ISO With Linux 6.7 Kernel, Mesa 23.3.3
Endeavour OS "Galileo Neo" is out with new ISO spins to incorporate the Linux 6.7 kernel. This doesn't affect existing Endeavour OS users who proactively update their packages but is intended for new users and those deploying new installations that may depend upon newer hardware support found in Linux 6.7, such as for Intel Meteor Lake systems.
There is the Linux 6.7.1 Arch kernel build found in the new ISO as well as the latest Calamares 23.11 series installer, Mozilla Firefox 122 as its browser, Mesa 23.3.3 open-source graphics drivers, X.Org Server 21.1.11, and the NVIDIA 545.29 proprietary driver is also available. There are also various bug fixes incorporated into these new ISOs.
Downloads and more details for those interested via EndeavourOS.com.