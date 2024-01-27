Arch-Based Endeavour OS Updates ISO With Linux 6.7 Kernel, Mesa 23.3.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 27 January 2024 at 08:56 AM EST. 5 Comments
ARCH LINUX
Endeavour OS as the popular desktop rolling-release Linux distribution built upon Arch Linux has published updated ISOs that bundle in the stable Linux 6.7 kernel as well as other package updates.

Endeavour OS "Galileo Neo" is out with new ISO spins to incorporate the Linux 6.7 kernel. This doesn't affect existing Endeavour OS users who proactively update their packages but is intended for new users and those deploying new installations that may depend upon newer hardware support found in Linux 6.7, such as for Intel Meteor Lake systems.

There is the Linux 6.7.1 Arch kernel build found in the new ISO as well as the latest Calamares 23.11 series installer, Mozilla Firefox 122 as its browser, Mesa 23.3.3 open-source graphics drivers, X.Org Server 21.1.11, and the NVIDIA 545.29 proprietary driver is also available. There are also various bug fixes incorporated into these new ISOs.

Endeavour OS


Downloads and more details for those interested via EndeavourOS.com.
