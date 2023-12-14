Arch Linux ALHP Adds x86-64-v4 Repository For Packages Built With AVX-512

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 14 December 2023 at 06:36 AM EST. 15 Comments
ARCH LINUX
The unofficial "ALHP" repositories for Arch Linux have begun offering an x86-64-v4 tuned repository for packages built against this current highest x86-64 micro-architecture feature level for the latest Intel and AMD processors with AVX-512 support.

ALHP is now offering a repository for x86-64-v4 built packages, complementing their packages targeting the other x86-64 feature levels. Plus these ALHP packages continue to be built with the "-O3" optimization level as well as link-time optimizations (LTO) in aiming to deliver better performance than the stock Arch Linux packages.

AVX-512 presence


The x86-64-v4 feature level is most notable for having AVX-512 requirements compared to x86-64-v3 that is more aligned to Intel Haswell era hardware. Thus the ALHP x86-64-v4 repository is just for those on Intel Rocket Lake with AVX-512, supported Intel Xeon CPUs having AVX-512, or the AMD Zen 4 based products that all sport AVX-512.

More details on setting up your Arch Linux install for ALHP to make use of x86-64 feature levels and the -O3 and LTO tuned packages can find out more details via this Git repository. If time allows soon I'll be firing up some new Arch Linux benchmarks with ALHP.
