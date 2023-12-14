Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Arch Linux ALHP Adds x86-64-v4 Repository For Packages Built With AVX-512
ALHP is now offering a repository for x86-64-v4 built packages, complementing their packages targeting the other x86-64 feature levels. Plus these ALHP packages continue to be built with the "-O3" optimization level as well as link-time optimizations (LTO) in aiming to deliver better performance than the stock Arch Linux packages.
The x86-64-v4 feature level is most notable for having AVX-512 requirements compared to x86-64-v3 that is more aligned to Intel Haswell era hardware. Thus the ALHP x86-64-v4 repository is just for those on Intel Rocket Lake with AVX-512, supported Intel Xeon CPUs having AVX-512, or the AMD Zen 4 based products that all sport AVX-512.
More details on setting up your Arch Linux install for ALHP to make use of x86-64 feature levels and the -O3 and LTO tuned packages can find out more details via this Git repository. If time allows soon I'll be firing up some new Arch Linux benchmarks with ALHP.