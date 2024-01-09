Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Arch Linux Will Now Use Dbus-Broker As Its Default D-Bus Daemon
Arch Linux intends to continue packaging "dbus-daemon" as the reference D-Bus implementation but now Dbus-Broker will be the default moving forward. Dbus-Broker retains D-Bus compatibility while aiming for better performance and reliability along with better systemd integration. Dbus-Broker has been used by other Linux distributions to great success and it's about time that Arch Linux has made the transition too.
With the failure of KDBUS to be mainlined in the Linux kernel years ago and the BUS1 in-kernel IPC effort appearing stalled, systemd developers and others have been maintaining Dbus-Broker for a more performant and reliable experience over D-Bus while retaining compatibility with the reference implementation.
The RFC has been discussed over the past month for making Dbus-Broker their default D-Bus implementation. Confirmation of this default change for Arch Linux was announced a short time ago on ArchLinux.org.