Arch Linux Will Now Use Dbus-Broker As Its Default D-Bus Daemon

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 9 January 2024 at 12:25 PM EST. 7 Comments
ARCH LINUX
Arch Linux is finally going the way of Fedora and others in making Dbus-Broker its default D-Bus daemon implementation.

Arch Linux intends to continue packaging "dbus-daemon" as the reference D-Bus implementation but now Dbus-Broker will be the default moving forward. Dbus-Broker retains D-Bus compatibility while aiming for better performance and reliability along with better systemd integration. Dbus-Broker has been used by other Linux distributions to great success and it's about time that Arch Linux has made the transition too.

With the failure of KDBUS to be mainlined in the Linux kernel years ago and the BUS1 in-kernel IPC effort appearing stalled, systemd developers and others have been maintaining Dbus-Broker for a more performant and reliable experience over D-Bus while retaining compatibility with the reference implementation.

The RFC has been discussed over the past month for making Dbus-Broker their default D-Bus implementation. Confirmation of this default change for Arch Linux was announced a short time ago on ArchLinux.org.
