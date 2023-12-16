Manjaro 23.1 Released With Linux 6.6 LTS, Pipewire 1.0 & Desktop Updates

Manjaro 23.1 was released overnight as the newest version of this popular Arch Linux based desktop Linux distribution.Manjaro 23.1 pulls in many updated packages including the switch from Linux 6.1 LTS t o Linux 6.6 LTS, PipeWire 1.0 is now used for managing all audio/video streams on the desktop, and many other updates to have hit Arch Linux repositories recently.On the desktop side Manjaro 23.1 has the GNOME 45 desktop, the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS point updates and KDE Gear, and Xfce 4.18 is also now offered.

Downloads and more details on the Manjaro 23.1 Linux distribution release via Manjaro.org