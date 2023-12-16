Manjaro 23.1 Released With Linux 6.6 LTS, Pipewire 1.0 & Desktop Updates

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 16 December 2023 at 06:45 AM EST. Add A Comment
ARCH LINUX
Manjaro 23.1 was released overnight as the newest version of this popular Arch Linux based desktop Linux distribution.

Manjaro 23.1 pulls in many updated packages including the switch from Linux 6.1 LTS t o Linux 6.6 LTS, PipeWire 1.0 is now used for managing all audio/video streams on the desktop, and many other updates to have hit Arch Linux repositories recently.

On the desktop side Manjaro 23.1 has the GNOME 45 desktop, the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS point updates and KDE Gear, and Xfce 4.18 is also now offered.

Manjaro


Downloads and more details on the Manjaro 23.1 Linux distribution release via Manjaro.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Arch Linux ALHP Adds x86-64-v4 Repository For Packages Built With AVX-512
Archinstall 2.7 Brings Unified Kernel Image Support To The Arch Linux Installer
Arch Linux Installer Update Allows More Control Over Parallel Downloads, Ly
Archinstall 2.6 Released For Latest Easy-To-Use Arch Linux Installer
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features
Arch Linux Completes Its Git Migration
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Wine 9.0-rc1 Released With Upgraded VKD3D, Wine Wayland Improvements
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion
Intel Striving To Overhaul Their Multiple Ethernet Linux Drivers: "The Great Code Dedup"