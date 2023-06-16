AMDVLK 2023.Q2.3 Released With RX 7600 Support, Counter-Strike 2 Optimizations

16 June 2023
AMDVLK 2023.Q2.3 is out today as the newest snapshot of AMD's official open-source Vulkan driver.

Most notable with AMDVLK 2023.Q2.3 is now adding support for the Radeon RX 7600 "Navi 33" graphics card. It's too bad AMD didn't have AMDVLK support for the RX 7600 series on launch-day but at least it's here now for those wanting to use this official Vulkan driver as an alternative for the Mesa RADV driver.


Also notable with AMDVLK 2023.Q2.3 is adding support for the Vulkan extensions VK_EXT_dynamic_rendering_unused_attachments, VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report, VK_KHR_ray_tracing_position_fetch, and VK_EXT_vertex_input_dynamic_state. The VK_EXT_vertex_input_dynamic_state extension was added specifically to help out Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan while the other new extensions are also useful additions.

The AMDVLK 2023.Q2.3 driver has also begun landing performance tuning optimizations for Valve's Counter-Strike 2.

Rounding out this routine driver release are fixes to help GravityMark, Quake II RTX, X-Plane 12, and Vukkan dEQP test cases.

The AMDVLK sources along with driver binaries for CentOS/RHEL and Ubuntu can be found via AMDVLK on GitHub.
