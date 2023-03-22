Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 March 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT. 24 Comments
Following recent rumors and leaks, Valve today officially announced Counter-Strike 2 that they announce as the largest technical leap in Counter-Strike's history.

Counter-Strike 2 will be available "in summer 2023" while will roll out in limited testing form to select Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players starting today. Counter-Strike 2 is a free upgrade to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Counter-Strike 2 makes use of Valve's Source 2 engine. Along with the engine upgrade, Counter-Strike 2 brings upgraded/overhauled maps, dynamic smoke grenades, tick-rate independent gameplay, redesigned visual effects, and improved audios. CS:GO player items will transfer to Counter-Strike 2.

For the limited testing of Counter-Strike 2, it's currently Windows only but by the summer's official release will surely have Linux support either native or via Steam Play so that it can be enjoyed by Steam Deck gamers and more.

The new Counter-Strike 2 site is counter-strike.net/cs2.
