ROCm 5.5.1 Released For AMD's Open-Source Compute Stack

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 May 2023 at 06:30 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON
Following the release at the start of the month of ROCm 5.5, today it's been succeeded by the ROCm 5.5.1 point release.

Given that tomorrow is when the Radeon RX 7600 hits stores, I was hoping that the timing of this release was to deliver continued RDNA3 support improvements for the Radeon Open eCosystem. Unfortunately, this doesn't appear to be the case and this point release timing is simply coincidental.

As for the ROCm 5.5.1 changes, there is just one listed alteration with this minor update. The sole listed change for ROCm 5.5.1 revolves around the hipDeviceSetCacheConfig HIP API with the return value now being "hipSuccess" rather than the previous return value of "hipErrorNotSupported". That's it but there is also the potential for other minor changes in v5.5.1 that didn't make it to the release notes.

The officially supported GPUs currently with ROCm are the Instinct MI50, Instinct MI60, Radeon VII, Radeon Pro VII, Radeon Pro W6800, Radeon Pro V620, Instinct MI100, and Instinct MI300. While there has been RDNA3 movement with ROCM, so far the recently announced Radeon Pro W7800/W7900 series are yet to be officially listed.


ROCm 5.5.1 release notes and install instructions for those interested in using AMD's Instinct / Radeon Pro focused compute stack can find all the documentation via docs.amd.com.
1 Comment
Related News
Updated AMD Linux Graphics Driver Patches For Color Management
AMD Radeon Software For Linux 22.40.5 Driver Released
AMDVLK 2023.Q2.2 Brings New Extension For VKD3D-Proton, Performance Tuning
RADV Vulkan Driver Implements Smooth Lines For Zink
RADV Driver Lands More Vulkan Overhead Reduction Optimizations
Mesa "Terakan" Driver Aims To Provide Vulkan Support For Old Radeon HD 6000 Series
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Has A One-Liner To Help Speed Up Linux System Resume Time
CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust
LLVM's libc Gets Much Faster memcpy For RISC-V
Big Patch Series Prepares The Linux Audio Drivers For MIDI 2.0
Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 4060 Series
Ubuntu Knocks On Docker In Latest Snaps Promotion
New Maintainer Steps Up For GCC Compiler's MIPS CPU Port