ROCm 5.5.1 Released For AMD's Open-Source Compute Stack
Following the release at the start of the month of ROCm 5.5, today it's been succeeded by the ROCm 5.5.1 point release.
Given that tomorrow is when the Radeon RX 7600 hits stores, I was hoping that the timing of this release was to deliver continued RDNA3 support improvements for the Radeon Open eCosystem. Unfortunately, this doesn't appear to be the case and this point release timing is simply coincidental.
As for the ROCm 5.5.1 changes, there is just one listed alteration with this minor update. The sole listed change for ROCm 5.5.1 revolves around the hipDeviceSetCacheConfig HIP API with the return value now being "hipSuccess" rather than the previous return value of "hipErrorNotSupported". That's it but there is also the potential for other minor changes in v5.5.1 that didn't make it to the release notes.
The officially supported GPUs currently with ROCm are the Instinct MI50, Instinct MI60, Radeon VII, Radeon Pro VII, Radeon Pro W6800, Radeon Pro V620, Instinct MI100, and Instinct MI300. While there has been RDNA3 movement with ROCM, so far the recently announced Radeon Pro W7800/W7900 series are yet to be officially listed.
ROCm 5.5.1 release notes and install instructions for those interested in using AMD's Instinct / Radeon Pro focused compute stack can find all the documentation via docs.amd.com.
