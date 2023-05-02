Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
AMD ROCm 5.5 Released With RDNA3 Improvements, Many Changes
ROCm 5.5 is most significant for having improved Radeon RX 7000 series / RDNA3 GPU support. Going back to earlier Docker test builds, ROCm 5.5 has been working out for Radeon RX 7900 series owners. This is also important with RDNA3-based Radeon PRO W7800/W7900 series graphics cards shipping soon.
While ROCm 5.5 has been tested to have better RDNA3 support, somewhat surprisingly it's not mentioned at all in the now-published v5.5 release notes... But then again AMD tends to "officially" just focus on their professional/workstation graphics card / accelerator support. The GPU support matrix for ROCm 5.5 remains quite sad with just a handful of GFX9 / CDNA / RDNA GPUs. But all indications so far are that ROCm 5.5 should be working out better now for Radeon RX 7000 series Linux users.
The ROCm 5.5 release notes do note a ~128k stack size limit now rather than 16k, various HIP compiler changes as well as new APIs, a new Linux file-system, hierarchy, and hipBLAS / hipCUB / hipSOLVER / hipSPARSE / RCCL / rocALUTION / rocBLAS / rocFFT / rocRAND / rocSOLVER / rocSPARSE / rocWMMA / Tensile library updates. Many of the library updates are for providing performance optimizations, new interfaces, and some of the individual libraries now citing GFX11 support (RDNA3).
Downloads and more details on today's ROCm 5.5 release via GitHub.