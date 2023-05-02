AMD ROCm 5.5 Released With RDNA3 Improvements, Many Changes

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 2 May 2023 at 06:39 AM EDT. 18 Comments
RADEON
As expected following yesterday's AMD Git activity, ROCm 5.5 was officially released overnight as AMD's latest version of their open-source GPU compute stack that is their alternative to NVIDIA's CUDA or Intel's oneAPI / Level Zero.

ROCm 5.5 is most significant for having improved Radeon RX 7000 series / RDNA3 GPU support. Going back to earlier Docker test builds, ROCm 5.5 has been working out for Radeon RX 7900 series owners. This is also important with RDNA3-based Radeon PRO W7800/W7900 series graphics cards shipping soon.

ROCm 5.5 GPU support


While ROCm 5.5 has been tested to have better RDNA3 support, somewhat surprisingly it's not mentioned at all in the now-published v5.5 release notes... But then again AMD tends to "officially" just focus on their professional/workstation graphics card / accelerator support. The GPU support matrix for ROCm 5.5 remains quite sad with just a handful of GFX9 / CDNA / RDNA GPUs. But all indications so far are that ROCm 5.5 should be working out better now for Radeon RX 7000 series Linux users.

The ROCm 5.5 release notes do note a ~128k stack size limit now rather than 16k, various HIP compiler changes as well as new APIs, a new Linux file-system, hierarchy, and hipBLAS / hipCUB / hipSOLVER / hipSPARSE / RCCL / rocALUTION / rocBLAS / rocFFT / rocRAND / rocSOLVER / rocSPARSE / rocWMMA / Tensile library updates. Many of the library updates are for providing performance optimizations, new interfaces, and some of the individual libraries now citing GFX11 support (RDNA3).

Downloads and more details on today's ROCm 5.5 release via GitHub.
18 Comments
Related News
"Guilty" API Proposed For Better Communicating Why Radeon GPUs Hang/Reset
AMD ROCm 5.5 In The Process Of Being Released
AMD Adds AV1 Video Encoding Support To Mesa VA-API
AMD GPUOpen Prepares For Radeon RX 7600/7700 Series
The Old Radeon "R600g" Gallium3D Driver Drops Its TGSI Code Path
Valve Lands Another Radeon Vulkan Performance Optimization For An "Upcoming Game"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety
New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Allow Tuning For Up To 10~15% Better Performance
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
Linux Kernel Drama: AMD's Spectral Chicken
Zlib "Next Generation" Preparing Massive Decompression Speed-Up
Linus Torvalds Cleans Up The x86 Memory Copy Code For Linux 6.4
Valve Issues A Big Steam Beta Update With Better Overlay, Linux Hardware Acceleration
Debian 12.0 "Bookworm" Planned For Release On 10 June