VDPAU 1.5 Video Decode Library Released With AV1 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 7 March 2022 at 05:44 AM EST. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
With the NVIDIA 510 series Linux driver back in January NVIDIA added AV1 video decode support to their Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix (VDPAU) driver. Now finally out is libvdpau 1.5 as the adjoining open-source VDPAU library update.

This is the first libvdpau release in nearly two years with the VDPAU library not seeing as much work by NVIDIA these days due to their focus on the more-modern and cross-platform NVENC/NVDEC interfaces. However, VDPAU continues to be supported by the NVIDIA proprietary driver for GPU-accelerated video decode and the Gallium3D video acceleration code within Mesa also allows VDPAU-based acceleration for those drivers.

The main addition with libvdpau 1.5 is now adding the API additions for AV1 video decoding with VDPAU. All the necessary interfaces are now in place for a driver to implement if wanting to expose AV1 GPU-accelerated decode such as NVIDIA is doing with their RTX 30 series graphics cards with the NVIDIA 510 series Linux driver and newer.

Besides the AV1 support, there is also now tracing support for VP9 and HEVC info, updates to the continuous integration (CI) infrastructure, and other small changes that accumulated since 2020. The libvdpau 1.5 release can be downloaded from FreeDesktop.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.18 Adding Audio Support For NVIDIA's Orin SoC
NVIDIA GeForce FX / 6 / 7 Series GPUs Get Notable Open-Source Driver Improvement In 2022
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK 1.0.2
NVIDIA 510.54 Linux Driver Released
NVIDIA VAAPI Driver 0.0.5 Released With AV1 Acceleration
NVIDIA 510.47.03 Linux Driver Released With Vulkan 1.3 Support, RTX 3050 Compatibility
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
Linux Kernel Moving Ahead With Going From C89 To C11 Code
EXT4 Fast Commit Mode To Be Even Faster With Linux 5.18
The Worst Razer Mouse I've Tested In The Past 17 Years
OpenBLAS Deciding Whether To Drop Support For Russia's Elbrus CPUs
AMD-Powered Lenovo ThinkPads To Soon Have Working Platform Profile Support On Linux
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
Linux 5.17-rc6 Released To Cap Off A Crazy Week