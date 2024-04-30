NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.5 Released For Remastering Old Games

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 30 April 2024 at 09:34 AM EDT. 10 Comments
NVIDIA
NVIDIA today released RTX Remix v0.5 as the newest version of this software for remastering old/classic games with path tracing. RTX Remix builds off DXVK and leverages NVIDIA Omniverse and other tech from the green giant like DLSS to enhance older games.

With NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.5 the DXVK code has added Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 3.5 Ray Reconstruction support, the Direct3D D3D8 to D3D9 wrapper is added to the run-time release, there is an improved vertex capture system, defaulting to RT pipelines for the RADV driver, and other improvements. With defaulting to RT pipelines on RADV, the performance is roughly tripled according to the original pull request.

The RTX Remix 0.5 bride code meanwhile has improved logging, better build system reliability, and a range of fixes.

NVIDIA RTX Remix page


Downloads and more details on the NVIDIA GameWorks RTX Remix 0.5 release via GitHub. You can learn more about RTX Remix as well on NVIDIA.com.
10 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
NVIDIA 550.54.14 Release Brings R550 Series Linux Driver To Stable
NVIDIA 550 Linux Beta Driver Released With Many Fixes, VR Displays & Better (X)Wayland
NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.4 Released With Updated DXVK, Performance Improvements & Fixes
NVIDIA's Open-Source Kernel Driver & Maturing Wayland Support Were Great In 2023
NVIDIA 545.29.06 Linux Driver Released With Source 2 Engine Fix On XWayland
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes