Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.5 Released For Remastering Old Games
With NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.5 the DXVK code has added Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 3.5 Ray Reconstruction support, the Direct3D D3D8 to D3D9 wrapper is added to the run-time release, there is an improved vertex capture system, defaulting to RT pipelines for the RADV driver, and other improvements. With defaulting to RT pipelines on RADV, the performance is roughly tripled according to the original pull request.
The RTX Remix 0.5 bride code meanwhile has improved logging, better build system reliability, and a range of fixes.
Downloads and more details on the NVIDIA GameWorks RTX Remix 0.5 release via GitHub. You can learn more about RTX Remix as well on NVIDIA.com.