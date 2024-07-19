NVIDIA's EGL-Wayland Library v1.1.14 Adds Explicit Sync

NVIDIA's EGL-Wayland library continues to be maintained as an EGLStream-based Wayland external platform library for client-side Wayland support to EGL atop EGLDevice/EGLStream.

Released yesterday was the NVIDIA EGL-Wayland 1.1.14 release that now implements explicit sync support using the Wayland linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol. EGL-Wayland 1.1.14 also fixes freezing on KDE when explicit sync is used, support for reading the compositor device from the zwp_linux_dmabuf_v1 protocol, and better handling of the EGL_EXT_present_opaque extension.

This linux-drm-syncobj-v1 explicit sync support follows the NVIDIA R555 driver reaching stable and wiring up its driver-side support for Wayland explicit sync. Various Wayland compositors and other GPU drivers also are ready to go in their linux-drm-syncobj-v1 support.

