GCC 15 Adds NVIDIA Grace CPU Support With "-mcpu=grace" Option

NVIDIA has upstreamed a patch to the GCC 15 compiler for adding the "-mcpu=grace" option to make it easier to target NVIDIA Grace AArch64 CPU cores from this open-source compiler.This patch in GCC 15 Git as of today now allows for enabling all of the NVIDIA Grace CPU ISA capabilities. The Grace CPU option uses the Neoverse-V2 core tuning already within the GNU Compiler Collection but there are also a number of architectural differences with Grace compared to the standard Neoverse-V2. So the GCC compiler has already worked on these AArch64 cores, but without any explicit "-mcpu=" option to precisely match the processor capabilities and thus developers/users needing to resort to the more generic -mcpu=neoverse-v2 or rely on manually passing all the compiler feature options.Thus moving ahead, users of NVIDIA Grace AArch64 CPUs can now use "-mcpu=grace" for simply and easily enabling the Neoverse-V2 features plus I8MM, BF16, SVE2_BITPERM, SVE2_AES, SVE2_SHA3, and SVE2_SM4 architecture features without having to resort to manually enabling any of the extra options.

The GCC "-mcpu=grace" option was merged to GCC 15 Git via this patch for those interested. For those that missed my previous (remote) testing of the Grace CPUs, see the GH200 articles for benchmarks and more.