Libinput 1.19 Released With Hold Gestures & High Resolution Wheel Scrolling
14 September 2021
Libinput 1.19 is now available as the newest version of this Linux input handling library commonly used these days by both X.Org and Wayland desktops.

With libinput 1.19 there are various device quirks and fixes while the headline features are hold gestures and high resolution wheel scrolling.

The new hold gesture types are when holding one or more fingers on a touchpad without significant movement. Hold gestures can be used for hold-to-click and other triggers.

High resolution wheel scrolling has been in development for a while and with using its new API allows for a smoother scrolling experience.

More details on libinput 1.19 via today's release announcement.
