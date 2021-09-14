Libinput 1.19 Released With Hold Gestures & High Resolution Wheel Scrolling

With libinput 1.19 there are various device quirks and fixes while the headline features are hold gestures and high resolution wheel scrolling.
The new hold gesture types are when holding one or more fingers on a touchpad without significant movement. Hold gestures can be used for hold-to-click and other triggers.
High resolution wheel scrolling has been in development for a while and with using its new API allows for a smoother scrolling experience.
libinput and xf86-input-libinput with high-resolution wheel support. First three seconds are a normal wheel mouse, the rest is a high-res wheel scroll - notice the smoothness. pic.twitter.com/7xCIAcDX4g— Peter Hutterer (@who_t) September 3, 2021
More details on libinput 1.19 via today's release announcement.