ZFS On Linux 0.7.13 Released With Fixes For Linux 5.0 Kernel Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 4 March 2019 at 08:54 PM EST. Add A Comment
While we are very much looking forward to the huge ZFS On Linux 0.8 release, as a new stable release for offering up compatibility with the newly minted Linux 5.0 is now the ZoL 0.7.13 milestone.

ZFS On Linux (ZoL) 0.7.13 was released today where the principal changes come down to Linux 5.0 kernel compatibility. ZFS On Linux support required some fresh workarounds for compatibility with this new kernel version with upstream kernel developers still being resistant to this out-of-tree file-system due to Oracle/Sun's licensing.

The ZFS On Linux 0.7.13 release will work on Linux 5.0 while still retaining compatibility all the way back to Linux 2.6.32. THis release also has GCC 9 build fixes, Python 3 support for its test runner, and other smaller updates throughout. But for all the exciting and new ZoL additions, you'll need to wait for the ZoL 0.8 release to happen.

More details on ZoL 0.7.13 via GitHub.
