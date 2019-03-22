Xfce's Screensaver Is Now Faster & Smarter About Conserving Power/Resources
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 24 March 2019 at 08:48 AM EDT. 5 Comments
There still is no sign of Xfce 4.14, but this week marked the release of a big update to Xfce's screensaver component.

Xfce Screensaver 0.1.4 has been released and provides some significant underlying improvements. While people generally don't give much thought to screensavers in 2019, the new Xfce Screensaver release has finally added support for screen locking when the system goes to sleep (configurable option) and screensavers are now suspended when monitors are powered off via DPMS in order to conserve power, since it's a waste of resources to be displaying the screensaver when there is no monitor to see said screensaver. The v0.1.4 release also has better laptop lid support and better handling of monitor connection events.

On the performance front is also faster screen locking once it's activated and faster rendering of the authentication prompt.

More details on the Xfce Screensaver 0.1.4 release via this blog post.
