SDDM 0.21 Display Manager Released With Better Wayland Support, Qt6 Fixes

Released last June was the SDDM 0.20 display manager with experimental Wayland support and other enhancements after being in development for three years. Out this morning is SDDM 0.21 as another step toward SDDM 1.0 with improved Wayland support and other enhancements to this Qt-tooled display manager.

With SDDM 0.21 the Wayland support is still considered "experimental" but there has been many improvements to put it in better shape compared to the preliminary code found in SDDM 0.20 last year.

SDDM official screenshot


SDDM 0.21 also builds upon the Qt6 support that debuted in v0.20. Now with v0.21, the SDDM greeter code can be built for both Qt5 and Qt6 toolkits. SDDM themes can also now declare their Qt version compatibility.

SDDM 0.21 also has new translations, fixes for building with the new Qt 6.7, fixing session names containing a comma, and other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on SDDM 0.21 via GitHub. The SDDM developers continue working hard on this desktop display manager in working toward SDDM 1.0.
