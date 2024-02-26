Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
SDDM 0.21 Display Manager Released With Better Wayland Support, Qt6 Fixes
With SDDM 0.21 the Wayland support is still considered "experimental" but there has been many improvements to put it in better shape compared to the preliminary code found in SDDM 0.20 last year.
SDDM 0.21 also builds upon the Qt6 support that debuted in v0.20. Now with v0.21, the SDDM greeter code can be built for both Qt5 and Qt6 toolkits. SDDM themes can also now declare their Qt version compatibility.
SDDM 0.21 also has new translations, fixes for building with the new Qt 6.7, fixing session names containing a comma, and other enhancements.
Downloads and more details on SDDM 0.21 via GitHub. The SDDM developers continue working hard on this desktop display manager in working toward SDDM 1.0.