SDDM 0.20 Display Manager Released With Experimental Wayland Greeter

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 23 June 2023 at 09:45 AM EDT. 10 Comments
SDDM as the QML-based X11 and Wayland display manager commonly used on KDE systems and elsewhere is finally out with a new release.

SDDM 0.19 as the stable release up to this point has been available since November 2020. This morning it's finally been replaced by SDDM 0.20 with many changes built up over the past two and a half years.

Most significant with SDDM 0.20 is Wayland display server support to run the log-in greeter under Wayland. However, for SDDM 0.20 this Wayland greeter session is deemed experimental. This closes the third phase of SDDM's Wayland enablment of the greeter support while SDDM already supported launching to Wayland desktop sessions. This third phase has been in the works all the way back to 2015.

SDDM Wayland


SDDM 0.20 also has various other Wayland and X.Org integration improvements, compiler warning fixes, xcursor size configuration, translation updates, FreeBSD support improvements, updates for Qt6, and much more.

SDDM 0.20 is quite a huge release and an important milestone as the project begins focusing on the SDDM 1.0 milestone.

Downloads and the lengthy change-log for SDDM 0.20 can be found on GitHub.
