Iced Toolkit For Rust GUIs Reaches v0.12 With New Features

Iced is the Rust GUI library that's been gaining quite a lot of interest by Rust developers for creating cross-platform user interfaces. Iced is also what's being used by the Pop!_OS COSMIC desktop environment. Iced v0.12 released yesterday as the first new release for this GUI toolkit since last July.Iced v0.12 is now available and it's quite a big one with many new features for this Rust GUI library. Iced v0.12 introduces multi-window support, a text editor widget for multi-line text input, a shader widget, shadow support, explicit text caching, primary clipboard support, texture filtering options for images, and dozens of other new features.Iced 0.12 also enables the WebGPU back-end by default over WebGL, updates various dependencies, and ships dozens of fixes.

Downloads and more details on all of the Iced 0.12 Rust GUI toolkit changes via GitHub . The project site for learning more about this GUI toolkit in general is Iced.rs