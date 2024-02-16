Iced Toolkit For Rust GUIs Reaches v0.12 With New Features

Iced is the Rust GUI library that's been gaining quite a lot of interest by Rust developers for creating cross-platform user interfaces. Iced is also what's being used by the Pop!_OS COSMIC desktop environment. Iced v0.12 released yesterday as the first new release for this GUI toolkit since last July.

Iced v0.12 is now available and it's quite a big one with many new features for this Rust GUI library. Iced v0.12 introduces multi-window support, a text editor widget for multi-line text input, a shader widget, shadow support, explicit text caching, primary clipboard support, texture filtering options for images, and dozens of other new features.

Iced 0.12 also enables the WebGPU back-end by default over WebGL, updates various dependencies, and ships dozens of fixes.

Iced toolkit example


Downloads and more details on all of the Iced 0.12 Rust GUI toolkit changes via GitHub. The project site for learning more about this GUI toolkit in general is Iced.rs.
