LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 9 March 2024 at 06:53 AM EST. Add A Comment
DESKTOP
The lightweight LXQt desktop environment is fully ready to take on the Wayland world.

The LXQt project tweeted that their desktop is now "100% Wayland-ready."

LXQt


This milestone follows this pull request for using layer-shell-qt for the desktop under Wayland. That pull notes:
"With this simple patch, and thanks to the developers of layer-shell-qt, PCManFM-Qt's Desktop is completely ready for Wayland. Don't forget to remove probable workarounds before using it."

Once merged, that pull request closes this issue tracker over full Wayland support for the LXQt desktop.

2024 is certainly looking like the year of the Wayland desktop on Linux systems.
