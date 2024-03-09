Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
The LXQt project tweeted that their desktop is now "100% Wayland-ready."
This milestone follows this pull request for using layer-shell-qt for the desktop under Wayland. That pull notes:
"With this simple patch, and thanks to the developers of layer-shell-qt, PCManFM-Qt's Desktop is completely ready for Wayland. Don't forget to remove probable workarounds before using it."
Once merged, that pull request closes this issue tracker over full Wayland support for the LXQt desktop.
2024 is certainly looking like the year of the Wayland desktop on Linux systems.