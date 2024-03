LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 9 March 2024 at 06:53 AM EST. Add A Comment

The lightweight LXQt desktop environment is fully ready to take on the Wayland world.The LXQt project tweeted that their desktop is now "100% Wayland-ready."

"With this simple patch, and thanks to the developers of layer-shell-qt, PCManFM-Qt's Desktop is completely ready for Wayland. Don't forget to remove probable workarounds before using it."

This milestone follows this pull request for using layer-shell-qt for the desktop under Wayland. That pull notes:Once merged, that pull request closes this issue tracker over full Wayland support for the LXQt desktop.2024 is certainly looking like the year of the Wayland desktop on Linux systems.