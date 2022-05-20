XWayland Adds New Option To Expose Dummy Modes For Gamescope / Steam Deck

Merged yesterday to the mainline X.Org Server for XWayland is the "-force-xrandr-emulation" option added for Valve's Gamescope / Steam Deck usage.The new "-force-xrandr-emulation" option for XWayland allows for additional, non-native modes to be exposed to the X11 client (in this case, games). This is intended for use with Wayland compositors where the Viewporter extension isn't exposed, such as the case with Valve's Gamescope compositor in use on the Steam Deck or setup by Linux gamers for use in other distributions/environments. Wayland's Viewporter protocol is what normally exposes cropping/scaling capabilities for Wayland surfaces that can be used when a surface size doesn't match the frame-buffer size. Thus important for those wanting to run their games at lower, non-standard resolutions.

Adds a -force-xrandr-emulation cmdline switch that always exposes extra modes when viewporter isn't exposed by the Wayland compositor.



Having the additional modes exposed by the X server is important for games to function and be configured



Compositors, such as Gamescope (the compositor for Steam Deck), support only a single window that is rendered in the centre of the screen that is scaled up to fill the screen by the compositor based on some user scaling settings.



Exposing viewporter, wouldn't make sense here, and could mislead native Wayland clients, so exposing dummy modesets in X is preferred here.