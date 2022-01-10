XWayland 22.1 Planned For Release Next Month

It's been almost one year already since the last XWayland standalone feature release separate from the X.Org Server codebase itself while now the next feature installment will soon be out.
Olivier Fourdan of Red Hat has laid out plans for releasing XWayland 22.1. He is stepping up to manage this next feature release and is looking at getting this release out around Valentine's Day.
A lot of material from fixes to feature work has settled into the XWayland portion of the X.Org Server and given the time since the last release, he is hoping to branch it in the coming days and begin the release dance. An XWayland 22.1 release candidate would happen next week followed by a second RC in February. If all goes well XWayland 22.1 would be out around 16 February with the many improvements it brings for running legacy X11 clients atop Wayland.
The release plan details for XWayland 22.1 were laid out this morning on the mailing list. Getting it out next month will ensure that XWayland 22.1 is incorporated into Fedora 36 and potentially other spring Linux distribution updates like Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
