XDC 2018 Kicks Off Tomorrow In A Coruña
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 25 September 2018 at 04:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
Tomorrow marks the start of the annual X.Org Developers' Conference that is not only about the X11 server but also Mesa, Wayland, Linux input, and other areas of the desktop stack.

It's set to be another interesting XDC with talks about Vulkan in Mesa, multi-GPU device selection in OpenGL, Virtual KMS, DRM GPU scheduler, continuous integration, the new Intel Iris Gallium3D driver, the state of ARB_gl_spirv for Mesa, OpenCL support via NIR/SPIR-V. HMM, and more.

More details on this week's event can be found via xdc2018.x.org.

The crew in Spain hosting the conference are also set to provide a livestream all week too: it should be here. Unfortunately I am not able to attend in person again this year but will be closely monitoring the feed and slides for live coverage on Phoronix of any interesting announcements and discussions.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
Keith Packard Takes On X.Org Window Scaling With Input Handling
The Linux DRM Projects Are Plotting Their Transition To Gitlab
xf86-video-v4l X.Org Driver Sees First New Release In A Decade
XDC2018 Will Have Many Interesting Talks On Vulkan, AR/VR, Wayland & More
X.Org Server 1.20.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes
X.Org Server 1.20 Branch Created, Latest EGLStreams Patches Added
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue