XDC 2018 Kicks Off Tomorrow In A Coruña

Tomorrow marks the start of the annual X.Org Developers' Conference that is not only about the X11 server but also Mesa, Wayland, Linux input, and other areas of the desktop stack.
It's set to be another interesting XDC with talks about Vulkan in Mesa, multi-GPU device selection in OpenGL, Virtual KMS, DRM GPU scheduler, continuous integration, the new Intel Iris Gallium3D driver, the state of ARB_gl_spirv for Mesa, OpenCL support via NIR/SPIR-V. HMM, and more.
More details on this week's event can be found via xdc2018.x.org.
The crew in Spain hosting the conference are also set to provide a livestream all week too: it should be here. Unfortunately I am not able to attend in person again this year but will be closely monitoring the feed and slides for live coverage on Phoronix of any interesting announcements and discussions.
