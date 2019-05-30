X.Org Server 1.20.5 Released With A Few XWayland & GLAMOR Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 30 May 2019 at 03:15 PM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
With no X.Org Server 1.21 release being imminent, Red Hat's Adam Jackson today issued xorg-server 1.20.5 as a very small point release to the existing 1.20 stable series.

X.Org Server 1.20.5 includes just eight new patches, three of which are XWayland patches, one Gitlab CI revert, a Present Extension fix, a GLAMOR fix, and two DIX fixes.

The GLAMOR fix addresses a possible XWayland crash and one of the other XWayland patches fixes a nearly one year old bug about XWayland crashes as well when switching to a TTY. The Present fix in X.Org Server 1.20.5 avoids a corrupted display in select instances.

This X.Org Server 1.20.5 point release does not include the recent upstream work around EGL-based GLX provider, PRIME GPU offloading improvements, and other recent XWayland work. Those patches are in Git master for X.Org Server 1.21, which has no release schedule at this point, and doesn't appear to be marked for now as candidates to back-port for the 1.20 series.

The X.Org Server 1.20.5 patches are listed via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
X.Org Server Closer To Better Handling On-Demand XWayland Startup
XWayland Receive An EGL-Based GLX Provider, Helping Various Games On Linux
X.Org's XDC2019 Issues Call For Proposals On Wayland, Mesa, X.Org, Etc
PRIME GPU Offloading Improvement For GLXVND Merged For X.Org Server 1.21
The Process For Eventually Releasing X.Org Server 1.21
NVIDIA Working On New GLX Extension To Help PRIME GPU Offloading
Popular News This Week
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
Linux 5.1.5 Kernel Fixes The Latest Data Corruption Bug
Linux 5.2-rc2 Kernel Released As The "Golden Lions"
Problems Being Investigated Under Wayland Itches Program, Including Gaming Performance