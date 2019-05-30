With no X.Org Server 1.21 release being imminent, Red Hat's Adam Jackson today issued xorg-server 1.20.5 as a very small point release to the existing 1.20 stable series.
X.Org Server 1.20.5 includes just eight new patches, three of which are XWayland patches, one Gitlab CI revert, a Present Extension fix, a GLAMOR fix, and two DIX fixes.
The GLAMOR fix addresses a possible XWayland crash and one of the other XWayland patches fixes a nearly one year old bug about XWayland crashes as well when switching to a TTY. The Present fix in X.Org Server 1.20.5 avoids a corrupted display in select instances.
This X.Org Server 1.20.5 point release does not include the recent upstream work around EGL-based GLX provider, PRIME GPU offloading improvements, and other recent XWayland work. Those patches are in Git master for X.Org Server 1.21, which has no release schedule at this point, and doesn't appear to be marked for now as candidates to back-port for the 1.20 series.
The X.Org Server 1.20.5 patches are listed via this mailing list post.
