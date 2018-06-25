Wine-Staging 3.11 Released, Should Help Some Program Installers
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 25 June 2018 at 06:52 AM EDT.
Built off Friday's release of Wine 3.11 is now the updated Wine-Staging release.

Wine-Staging 3.11 is carrying about 900 patches still on top of the upstream Wine code-base. There wasn't too a lot of new work merged for Wine-Staging over the past two weeks since v3.10, but it's mostly been re-basing of existing patches to work with the upstream Wine tip.

The only notable change to the Wine-Staging 3.11 release is support for deferral of standard and custom actions for MSI installer files. This action deferral support should help with some program installers such as this five year old bug report about installers using Caphyon Advanced Installer technology in particular not working with Wine. This Wine-Staging addition should help for installers like League of Legends, Atlassian SourceTree, and many others.

Wine-Staging 3.11 is available via GitHub.
