Wine 7.0 Released With Improved Theming, New WoW64 & Much More

Wine 7.0 is now officially available for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.
Wine 7.0 serves as the annual stable release for "Wine Is Not an Emulator" for running Windows applications/games on other platforms. Wine 7.0 is the culmination of all the bi-weekly Wine 6.x(x) point releases over the past year.
Wine 7.0 converts many of its components into PE (Portable Executable) format, improves theming for built-in programs, offers better joystick support, HiDPI support for built-in apps, updated OpenCL support, support for VKD3D 1.2, support improvements for running on Apple Silicon (Apple M1), plug and play driver improvements, updated Mono, Unicode 14 support, WinRT improvements, and a ton of other changes.
CodeWeavers continues driving Wine's advancement and ensuring modern Windows software can run great on Linux and Windows. Wine has also been helped a lot as well thanks to Valve's partnership with CodeWeavers and the Wine-based Proton software powering Steam Play for Windows games on Linux.
See our recent Wine 7.0 feature list for more details on the changes with this major annual update.
The brief Wine 7.0 release announcement and downloads can be found on WineHQ.org.
2 Comments