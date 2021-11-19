Wine 6.22 Released With Mono 7.0, Joystick Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 19 November 2021 at 04:53 PM EST.
WINE
Wine 6.22 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms like macOS and FreeBSD. Wine 6.22 brings more improvements while the Wine 7.0 stable release is inching closer.

We'll likely see the freeze begin in December for Wine 7.0. In fact, last year at this time down to the very week after Wine 5.22 the Wine 6.0 release preparations began in working towards its January release. The same dance will likely begin soon for Wine 7.0.

Wine 6.22 out today the Mono implementation has been updated against Mono 7.0, there is continued work on the HID joystick support, some PowerPC code has been removed, exception unwinding support on ARM< WoW64 thunks added for more libraries, and starting on the USER32 to Win32u migration.
- Exception unwinding on ARM.
- More improvements to HID joystick support.
- WoW64 thunks in a number of Unix libraries.
- Beginnings of moving USER32 to Win32u.
- Various bug fixes.

Among the fixes in Wine 6.22 are for a variety of games and applications, including Resident Evil 6, Autodesk Fusion 360, Empire Earth 2, Monkey Island 2, Diablo 3, and other software.

More details in the Wine 6.22 announcement on WineHQ.org.
