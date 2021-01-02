Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes
Wine 6.0 stable should be out this month but for now is another weekly release candidate of this open-source project that allows running Windows games/applications on Linux, macOS, and BSD platforms.

Wine 6.0-RC5 has 21 known bug fixes that have landed over the past week. Among the fixes this week are for Adobe Acrobat 7, Monkey Island Special Edition, Windows Media Encoder, Microsoft Office 2013, and various other games and applications. It's a fairly slow week due to being a late stage release candidate paired with being the Christmas / New Year's week.

The list of fixes with Wine 6.0-RC5 can be found via WineHQ.org.
